Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath expansion now available

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has this week announce a new expansion for the Mortal Kombat 11 fighting game which is now available to play on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One X, Nintendo Switch system, PC and Stadia. Gamers who already own Mortal Kombat 11 can purchase the Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath expansion now digitally for $39.99 (SRP) or the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath + Kombat Pack Bundle digitally for $49.99 (SRP).

“All players who previously preordered the Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath expansion, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath + Kombat Pack Bundle or Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection will receive the Eternal Klash Skin Pack today, featuring three new character skin variants – “Unbound Rage” Scorpion inspired by Mortal Kombat (2011), “Son of Arctika” Sub-Zero inspired by Mortal Kombat: Deception and “Kori Power” Frost, a Klassic version of the Lin Kuei warrior.”

“Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath provides an all-new, cinematic story campaign that expands the Mortal Kombat 11 storyline with a time-bending narrative centered around trust and deceit. Through the immersive Story mode, players take on the role of various fighters to continue the epic saga as Fire God Liu Kang, the new keeper of time and protector of Earthrealm, must now enlist the help of unlikely allies and familiar foes to forge a new history as the fate of two worlds hang in the balance. Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath has been developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios.”

Source : MK11

