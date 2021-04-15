More Realme 8 5G specifications revealed

We recently heard some specifications on the new Realme 8 5G smartphone and now we have some more information about the handset.

The device will be made official on the 21st of April and now Realme have confirmed some of the handsets specs.

The Realme 8 5G will come with a Dimensity 700 mobile processor and it will features a 6.5 inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch hole selfie camera. The display is expected to feature a Full HD+ resolution.

The device is rumored to come with an 8 megapixel front camera for video calls and Selfies and three cameras on the back. These may include a 48 megapixel main camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals