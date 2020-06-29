More photos of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaked

Last week we saw a leaked photo of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, the photo was released by Evan Blass and now some more photos have been posted online.

There are two versions of the Galaxy Watch 3, one is a 41mm device the other is a 45mm device, the new photos show a 41mm bronze version of the smartwatch.

The watch will apparently be available in three colors, the bronze version, a stainless steel version and a dark metal version, all three colors can be seen above.

The Galaxy Watch 3 is rumored to come with a 1.2 inch display on the 41mm model and 1.4 inch display on the 45mm model. It will apparently come with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage and they will come with a range of sensors including a blood pressure monitor and also an ECG.

We are expecting Samsung to unveil their new Galaxy Watch at a press event in August along with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

Source Evan Blass, Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals