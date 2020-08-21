New Mophie Powerstation 2020 battery packs and charging stands launch

ZAGG brand Mophie has introduced a new range of fast charging accessories to help keep your smart phones and tablets juiced up while away from the grid. The Morphie Powerstation, Powerstation XXL, Powerstation wireless XL, and Powerstation Wireless Stand offer fast-charging for multiple devices while on-the-go says Morphie and are priced at :

– Powerstation: $49.95

– Powerstation XXL: $59.95

– Powerstation wireless XL: $69.95

– Powerstation wireless stand:$99.95

The Mophie powerstation and powerstation XXL contain a 10,000mAh battery, and a 20,000mAh battery respectively. The Powerstation XXL can charge three devices simultaneously through the USB-A and USB-C ports. The versatile fast-charge USB-C PD port can be used to quickly recharge the Powerstations or charge a mobile device at up to 18W output, providing up to a 50% battery charge in just 30 minutes. The Mophie Powerstation wireless XL contains a 10,000mAh battery and features built-in universal wireless output to easily charge any Qi-enabled device on contact. Using the fast-charge 18W USB-C PD port, USB-A port, and wireless charging surface, three devices may be charged simultaneously.

“The mophie team continually innovates to keep consumers’ personal devices charged at home, in the office, and on-the-go,” said Charlie Quong, vice president of product at ZAGG Brands. “The new powerstation lineup offers consumers the choice of four compact, cutting-edge solutions that quickly deliver power to multiple devices at once. With a mophie powerstation, your devices will be charged and ready for any adventure.”

Additional features of every Mophie Powerstation include:

– Priority+® Charging – sends power to your device first then recharges the Powerstation.

– Integrated LED power indicator – four lights display the charging status and current battery life.

– Triple-test certified lithium-polymer batteries – every mophie battery product is tested at three different stages of production to ensure unmatched output, efficiency and build quality, along with reliable, long-lasting performance.

–

The Mophie Powerstation range is now available from the official online Mophie store and will be available from worldwide resellers very soon.

Source : Morphie

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals