Moov Mini fidget toy helps you focus and reduce stress

Moov Mini is a unique fidget toy designed to help you focus and reduce stress throughout your daily life. Created by Kando Toys the Moov Mini is now available via a crowdfunding campaign and offers a fun and relaxing way to destress using a pocket-sized fidget toy.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $10 or £8, offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Moov Mini Indiegogo campaign is successful and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the Moov Mini project view the promotional video below.

“A group of toy industry veterans founded Kando Toys. We had a part in designing and bringing to life some of the toys you have come to know and love. We are excited to launch our first product Moov Mini. You can back us knowing that you will receive a high-quality product manufactured and delivered on time.”

