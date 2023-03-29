Unique Moon lunar phase lamp hits Kickstarter

Astronomers or those of you who would like to have more of a connection to the moon might be interested in a unique Moon lunar phase lamp aptly named the Moondial. Launched via Kickstarter, the project has already raised over half its required pledge goal thanks to over 260 backers with still 29 days remaining on its campaign. Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $51 or £42 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Moondial is an authentic lunar globe which displays the Moon’s phase in real time. Utilizing data from NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, an exceptionally detailed moon model was three-dimensionally generated. Then a patent pending lighting system was designed to perpetually project the lunar cycle in a precise and stunning fashion.”

Moon lunar phase lamp

“For the astronomy lover or anyone who has an appreciation of the beauty of nature, Moondial is a must-have. Tracking the cycles of the Moon can be a powerful practice. Whether you use telescopes to gaze into the heavens, astrology to connect with a greater part of yourself, or simply feel an impulse to observe the intricate balance of our place in the Universe, Moondial will deepen your connection with the cosmos.”

Assuming that the Moondial funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the Moondial Moon lunar phase lamp project review the promotional video below.

“Moondial lets you experience the awe-inspiring lunar cycle in a distinct and appealing form. Perfect as a conversation starter, elevating piece of decor or educational tool, it will pique the interest of anyone fascinated with astronomy, science, or design. Add a touch of elegance to any room and bring the Moon down to Earth for yourself or that special someone.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the Moon lunar phase lamp, jump over to the official Moondial crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





