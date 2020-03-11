Montblanc headphones unveiled with wireless connectivity for $600

Montblanc has introduced a new pair of wireless headphones this week which will soon be available to purchase priced at $600. The Montblanc wireless headphones feature active noise cancelling technology and are capable of providing up to 20 hours of use on a single charge.

Sporting and over-ear design the Montblanc headphones are available in three different colour combinations : black with chrome accents, brown with gold-toned trim or light grey with chrome. The headphones are also equipped with Google Assistant and Bluetooth connectivity and come supplied with a fabric carrying pouch, USB-C charging cable, aeroplane adapter and audio jack cable.

“We set out to create headphones that would strike the ideal balance between advanced technology, sophisticated design and comfort, because that’s what really matters to Montblanc travelers, whether they are aboard a long-haul flight, on a conference call at the airport or simply trying to recharge while on the road,” said Montblanc’s CEO Nicolas Baretzki in a statement.

“When developing these travel essentials, our focus was not just on creating headphones that would deliver performance and reliability, but also a design that was very distinctive with larger headphones to comfortably cover the ear,” said the brand’s creative director Zaim Kamal.

Source : MB

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals