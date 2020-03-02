MOKiN ultra latency wireless display transmitter complete with USB-C hub

Thanks to nearly 500 backers, MOKiN the “ultra latency wireless display transmitter” has blasted past its required pledge goal with still 34 days remaining on its campaign. MOKiN has been specifically created to provide users with the very first “Ultra-Latency Wireless Display Transmitter”, capable of transmitting data messages in real-time with minimum delay, unlike other wireless devices in the market, say its creators. MOKiN offers a wide range of compatibility and features a power-saving design, making it the companion to your USB-C devices. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more.

“MOKiN Wireless Transmitter is like all under one roof, a one-stop solution for you to go completely wireless. Having its huge compatibility adds a plus point to the MOKiN Wireless Transmitter. It connects to all your USB-C devices (USB-C Data & Power Delivery, HDMI, MiniDP, microSD/SD, USB-A, Audio Jack), which is the future now. With so much in one device, your work or leisure time can never go wrong. All your cool gadgets will now be accessible with MOKiN Wireless Transmitter. It also has a port for your mouse, printers, hard drives, keyboards, and your headphones, etc. Your MICRO SD Card connected keeps your plans in line with a much smoother delivery.”\

“MOKiN slips into your bag or pocket effortlessly so you can take it anywhere. It enables important business conference, office routine meeting, multimedia campus education in school, home theatre entertainment take place anywhere anytime which outputs from your smartphone, tablet or Macbook laptop.”

Source : Kickstarter

