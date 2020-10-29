MONTECH Century Line 80 Plus Gold Certified modular PC power supply

MONTECH is introduced and launched its new range of Century Line 80 Plus Gold Certified PC power supplies offering 550 W 650 W and 850 W Power options for PC builders. The Century series utilizes a 120 mm Fan with Fluid Dynamic Bearing, this lowers the wear and tear on the bearing for extra fan lifespan and features Full-Bridge Resonant Converter and DC to DC architecture together with 100% full Japanese Capacitors and a 5 year international warranty.

“Less friction on the bearing oil seal also means lower vibration, noise and heat compared to other bearing solutions on the market. The cable system of the Century series is also fully modular, making installation and cable management extra simplified. With a wide range of connector heads and cables to choose from the Century is made with DIY users in mind.”

The Montech Century 550w, 650w and 850w computer power supplies are available for purchase from today and are priced at $79.99, 89.99 and 99.99 respectively.

Source : MONTECH

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals