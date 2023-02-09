ProtoArc is a new unique wireless mouse that supports both Bluetooth and 2.4G wireless connectivity complete with a USB hub capable of supporting 4K hedged in my connections. Launched by Kickstarter this month the modular mouse is now available to back from just $35.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the out-of-the-box project from roughly $34 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The revolutionary, high-performing modular HubMouse features a built-in HUB slot. With a variety of options available, ProtoArc is the first of its kind. Its compact and elegant design seamlessly integrates the expansion of HUB, making it a stylish and functional addition to any workspace. The multi-channel design allows you to customize your workstation to your liking, allowing you to work on and switch between multiple devices such as a PC, laptop, and tablet simultaneously, increasing productivity and efficiency.”

Modular mouse and USB hub

“ProtoArc HubMouse is not just a hub but also a high-performing mouse that can connect to your devices through 2.4G or Bluetooth mode. The HUB itself is a Plug and Play 2.4G wireless receiver, and the mouse has two additional Bluetooth channels that allow multi-device connection at once. Switch between channels with a simple press of the button on the back of the mouse.”

With the assumption that the ProtoArc crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the ProtoArc modular mouse and USB hub project play the promotional video below.

“ProtoArc HubMouse is an all-in-one solution for expanding the capabilities of your devices. It allows you to connect your USB-C devices, such as your tablet and laptop, to fast charge with PD, transfer data fastly through its USB-A port, and share your content on a larger screen with the 4K HDMI port. It turns your laptop into a hub of communication, collaboration, and productivity, all-in-one, compact and powerful.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the modular mouse and USB hub, jump over to the official ProtoArc crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





