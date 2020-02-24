Arris adventure and travel modular backpack

A new modular backpack system has launched via Kickstarter this month offering a versatile travel and adventure pack which can be used by campers, photographers, explorers or for your daily commute. The Arris adventure travel pack and modular accessories offer a “A highly-functional system designed to change the way you think about travel.” Early bird pledges are available from $79 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during November 2020.

“At Boundary, we are committed to manufacturing products using a low impact supply chain. Bluesign fabrics, mills, and factories come together to reduce the environmental impact of our entire supply chain. The Bluesign system ensures factories operate more efficiently, which reduces overall water, energy and chemical use.”

“These approved factories must meet stringent set of standards for pollution control and also follow the world’s strictest chemical safety requirements for textiles and manufacturing. Through this certified supply chain we can help shift the traditional paradigm. Our sustainable mission does not stop with the fabrics, we have committed to using recycled paper products and compostable plant based plastics in our packaging.”

For more details and a complete list of all available modules, prices, upgrades and accessories jump over to the official Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals