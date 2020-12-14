Leica SL2-S mirrorless camera now available from $4,895



Leica has this week released its latest mirrorless camera in the form of the Leica SL2-S. specifications for the new camera include a 24 megapixel resolution CMOS sensor and more. The Leica SL2-S supports the L-mount lens system by Panasonic and Sigma, offering 40 compatible native lenses and is now available to purchase price from $4,895.

– Body type SLR-style mirrorless

– Max resolution 6000 x 4000

– Effective pixels 24 megapixels

– Sensor size Full frame (36 x 24 mm)

– Sensor type CMOS

– ISO Auto, 100-50000 (expands to 50-50000)

– Lens mount Leica L

– Focal length mult. 1×

– Articulated LCD Fixed

– Screen size 3.2″

– Screen dots 2,100,000

– Max shutter speed 1/8000 sec

– Format MPEG-4, H.264

– USB USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 GBit/sec)

– Weight (inc. batteries) 931 g (2.05 lb / 32.84 oz)

– Dimensions 146 x 107 x 83 mm (5.75 x 4.21 x 3.27″)

– GPS None

“The Leica SL2-S is a camera with all the newest tech in a metal body built like in the old days. It’s a tool. With its 24 megapixel sensor I get a great balance between filming and photographing, without compromising either one.”

“The design of the Leica SL2-S recalls the iconic Leica identity and traditional design DNA elements that the brand has become renowned and loved for. The best ergonomics, highest quality materials and state of the art technology are combined into a camera that is made to perform and built to last.”

Source : Leica : Leica Rumours

