Monogram leather minimalist wallet hits Kickstarter from $14

The small design team at VERGEco have created a new designer minimalist wallet that can be customised with your own unique monogram. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about its minimal design, construction and customisation options. Earlybird pledges are available from just $14 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during September 2020.

“Inspired by ancient traditions of encoding monograms, my team developed a minimalistic design that will suit the modern world. Each monogram is painstakingly hand made, so it will be as unique, as you. In your monogram, there can be anything you like: initials, meaningful phrase, your favorite football team or the city in which you grew up.”

“Designed leather wallet with your personal monogram. Each monogram is hand made, so it will be as unique as you. Make a statement!”

Features and benefits of the Monogram wallet :

– Monogram is personal – it is all about you

– Sign of exquisite taste – refine your social status

– Timeless piece – always stay in trend

– Great conversation starter – makes people ask

– Just a beautiful thing – a combination of ancient traditions with minimalistic design

– Secret meaning – only you know what these letters stand for

– Protect your property – deter theft

– Family heirloom – pass it on to future generations

– Suit girls as well – girls love monograms too

– Perfect gift – make them feel really special

Source :Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals