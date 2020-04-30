XCY X41 Intel Core i7 mini PC from $419

The XCY X41 mini PC can be powered by an Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake processor and offer support for 4K resolutions at 24 Hz. The CPU can be supported via the mini PCs two SODIMM slots offering space up to 32GB of DDR4-2400/2666 memory to be installed.

Specifications of the XCY X41 mini PC include :

– SODIMM DDR4 2400/2666Mhz, two memory slots, each memory slot max support to 16GB, total support to 32GB;

– M.2 SSD NVME PCIe 2280 hard drive, 4-6 times faster than ordinary SSD;

– 2x Gigabit Ethernet, support wake up on LAN;

– True 4K display, DP max resolution 4096×[email protected];

– 8x USB ports total, includes 4x USB 3.0 and 4x USB 2.0; 1x USB Type-C;

– Support SD card expansibility;

– Dual-band 2.4/5.0G WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0

– Support Windows 8, Windows 10, CentOS/LINUX/Ubuntu;

1 x HDMI ([email protected])

1 x DisplayPort ([email protected])

1 x Intel i219-LM Gigabit Ethernet

1 x Realtek RTL8111 Gigabit Ethernet

1 x USB Type-C

4 x USB 3.0

4 x USB 2.0

1 x 3.5mm headphone jack

1 x 3.5mm microphone jack

1 x SD card reader

Source :Liliputing : AndroidPC

