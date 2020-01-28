MintBox 3 Basic powerful mini PC now available from $1,399

If you are in the market for a powerful mini PC you might be interested to know that Compulab have created a new range of powerful mini PC systems that are not only Linux compatible but also equipped with high specifications, with prices starting from $1,399. The powerful mini PC computers are also equipped with Compulab’s patented Natural Airflow technology combines flat vapor chambers and air tubes for effective passive cooling.

For example the Complab MintBox3 Basic mini PC is powered by an Intel’s i5-9500 processor supported by 16GB RAM and featuring a 256GB NVMe SSD. If you are looking for a little more power then the MintBox 3 Pro might be with more consideration, this mini PC is equipped with am Intel i9-9900K processor supported by 32GB RAM and a GTX 1660 Ti graphics chip together with a massive 1TB NVMe SSD of storage. The MintBox 3 Pro is priced at $2,499 and both systems ship with Linux Mint 19.3 and 5% of the price is donated to the Linux Mint team.

For more information, full specifications and worldwide availability jump over to the Compulab website for further details.

Source: Fanless Tech

