Minisforum DeskMini DMAF5 mini PC soon launching via Indiegogo from $399

Small form factor PC manufacturer Minisforumas announced they will soon be launching a new crowdfunding campaign via Indiegogo for their new DeskMini DMAF5 mini PC powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 3550H, with prices starting from just $399.

Check out the teaser promo video and the review by TechTablets below to learn a little more about what you can expect from the mini PC sporting 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. If your budget will stretch for $529 you can upgrade the RAM to 16 GB and install 512 GB of storage.

Other features of the mini PC include the ability to connect up to 3 4K displays using the included HDMI 2.0, DIsplayPort, and USB-C connections which are accompanied by 4 x USB 3.1 Type-A ports, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports and a 3.5mm audio jack. As soon the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign launches we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : Liliputing : Indiegogo

