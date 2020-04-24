ODROID-C4 mini PC with quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor, 4GB RAM from $50

The ODROID-C4 mini PC is now available to purchase price to just $50 with discounts available for bulk orders. Equipped with a Amlogic S905X3 12nm, 2 GHz ARM Cortex-A55 supported by Mali-G31 MP2 @ 650 MHz graphics and 4GB DDR4. the small mini PC is equipped with a Gigabit Ethernet connection and supports HDMI 2.0 (up to [email protected] with HDR, CEC, EDID) with eMMC (8GB to 64GB) and/or microSD card (up to UHS-I) storage.

Measuring just 85mm x 56mm x 1.0mm without its heatsink the ODROID-C4 mini PC is a great Raspberry Pi alternative and supports a wide variety of operating systems including Android and Linux with Ubuntu 20.04 and Android 9 Pie available to download directly from the ODROID website.

“ODROID-C4 is a new generation single board computer that is more energy efficient and faster performing than ODROID-C2 which was introduced over four years ago as the world’s first affordable ARM 64bit computer.

The main CPU of the ODROID-C4 is built with a quad-core Cortex-A55 cluster with a new generation Mali-G31 GPU. The A55 cores run at 2.0Ghz without thermal throttling using the stock heat sink allowing a robust and quiet computer. The CPU multi-core performance is around 40% faster, and the system DRAM performance is 50% faster than the ODROID-C2.”

Specifications of the ODROID-C4 mini PC inlcude :

– Amlogic S905X3 12nm Processor

– L1 instruction cache: 32 KB, 4-way set associative (128 sets), 64 byte lines, shared by 1 processor

– L1 data cache: 32 KB, 4-way set associative (128 sets), 64 byte lines, shared by 1 processor

– L3 data cache: 512KB , 16-way set associative (512 sets), 64 byte lines, shared by 4 processors

– Quad-Core Cortex-A55 (2.016GHz)

– ARMv8-A architecture with Neon and Crypto extensions

– Mali-G31 MP2 GPU with 4 x Execution Engines (650Mhz)

– Memory DDR4 4GiB with 32-bit bus width

– Data rate: 2640 MT/s (PC4-21333 grade)

– 1.2Volt low power design

– Storage 1x eMMC connector (8/16/32/64GiB are available)

– 1x Micro SD slot (DS/HS mode up to UHS-I SDR104)

– Networking 1 x GbE LAN ports (RJ45, supports 10/100/1000 Mbps)

– Realtek RTL8211F (Ethernet transceiver)

– Optional WiFi USB adapters

– Video 1 x HDMI 2.0 (up to [email protected] with HDR, CEC, EDID)

– Audio 1 x HDMI digital output

– 1 x Optional SPDIF optical output

– External I/O 4 x USB 3.0 Host ports (shares one single root hub)

– 1 x USB 2.0 OTG port for Host or Device mode. (No power input)

– 1 x Debug serial console (UART)

– 1 x Peripheral Expansion Header (40-pin, 2.54mm pitch)

– 2x DC 5V, 2x DC 3.3V, 1x DC 1.8V, 8x GND

– 1x SPI

– 1x UART

– 2x I2C

– 6x PWM

– 2x ADC input (12bit, 1.8V Max)

– 25x GPIO (Max)

– 1x Audio Expansion Header (7-pin, 2.54mm pitch)

– All 3.3V I/O signal level except for ADC input at max 1.8Volt.

Source : Liliputing

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals