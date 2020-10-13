ASRock NUC 1100 BOX Intel 11th Gen mini PC range introduced

ASRock has introduced a range of mini PC systems powered by Intel Generation Intel Core i7, i5 and i3 processors in the form of the NUC BOX-1165G7, NUC BOX-1135G7, and NUC BOX-1115G4. “The all-inclusive NUC 1100 Box Series gives out a whole new versatile experience in areas of gaming, home entertainment, office productivity, and commerce applications for better customer service and escalate business opportunities to a new level.” says ASRock.

The mini PC systems measure 110.0 x 117.5 x 47.85 mm in size and sport one M.2 Key M, 2280/2260/2242 plus 2.5-inch SATA III HDD/SSD tray support for dual storage capacity and two slots for DDR4 3200 MHz memory up to 64 GB.

“We are very excited to release the world’s first Intel 11th Gen CPU Powered NUC 1100 BOX Series,” said James Lee, President of ASRock Industrial. “To have state-of-the-art technology included within an even smaller design, we hope users can enjoy more immersive home theater and gaming experiences, higher quality collaboration, and productivity, or induce commercial profits in business applications.”

NUC BOX-1115G4

– Intel 11th Gen (Tiger Lake-UP3) Core™ Processors

– 2 x 260-pin SO-DIMM up to 64GB DDR4 3200 MHz

– 5 x USB 3.2 Gen2, 1 x M.2 Key M, 1 x M.2 Key E (WiFi-6 AX200), 1 x SATA3

– 1 x Intel 1 Gigabit LAN, 1 x Intel 2.5 Gigabit LAN

– Supports Quad display, 1 x HDMI 2.0a, 3 x DP 1.4(2 from Type C)

– TPM onboard

– 12V~19V DC-In

– 110.0 x 117.5 x 47.85mm, Fanned Barebone

Source : ASRock

