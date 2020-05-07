Kingston HyperX x Ducky One 2 mini mechanical gaming keyboard

Kingston has launched a new mini mechanical gaming keyboard this week which has been designed in collaboration with keyboard manufacturing company DuckyChannel. The limited-edition 60 percent form factor HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini mechanical gaming keyboard is equipped with HyperX red linear mechanical switches built for performance, longevity and an 80 million lifetime click rating per switch.

Other features of the mini mechanical gaming keyboard include RGB exposed backlit keys for brighter illumination with radiant lighting effects and utilizes the Ducky One 2 Mini keyboard design and Ducky PBT double-shot seamless keycaps.

“Ducky is happy to work closely with HyperX to develop the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini with HyperX switches to give users the best combined gaming keyboard experience,” said Erik Hsieh, senior marketing executive, DuckyChannel International Co. Ltd. “Our collaboration with HyperX is all about delivering solid and reliable mechanical gaming keyboards, we can’t wait for our users to use the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini.”

HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini Specifications:

– Part Number: HKBDXM-1C-US/G

– Keyboard: Switch HyperX Switch

– Type Mechanical

– Backlight: RGB

– Light effects Per key RGB lighting

– Connection type: USB Type-C to USB Type-A

– Anti-ghosting: 100% anti-ghosting

– Key Rollover: N-key mode

– Media control: Yes (Hotkeys)

– OS compatibility: Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7

HyperX Red Switch :

– Operation Style Linear

– Operating Force 45 g

– Actuation Point 1.8 mm

– Total Travel Distance 3.8 mm

– Life Span (Keystrokes) 80 million

– Cable Type Detachable

– Length 1.6 m

– Dimensions

– Width 302.0 mm

– Depth 108.0 mm

– Height 40.0 mm

– Weight 599.0 g

