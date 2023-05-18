Mini is launching a special edition, Mini Cooper, the Mini John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition and the car will be limited to just 999 cars, and the car will come with a 6-speed manual transmission.

“The MINI John Cooper Works models have their roots in motorsport. With the MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition, we are celebrating MINI’s legendary motorsport history and maximizing the brand-typical driving experience,” says Stefanie Wurst, Head of MINI.

The manual 6-speed transmission makes the MINI John Cooper Works a special high-performance model. Together with the standard stainless-steel pedals, the mechanical manual transmission underlines the dynamic response of the drive and stands for the exciting race feeling of the MINI John Cooper Works. The focus on this unfiltered and authentic driving experience with a 6-speed manual transmission gives the 1to6 Edition its name.

Even from the outside, the MINI John Cooper Works in the 1to6 Edition signals individual style and exceptional performance. The front end is characterized by the radiator grille with the tried and tested large air inlets for optimal temperature control of the engine and brakes and a surrounding completely in Piano Black. In combination with the elegant Midnight Black body color, the elegant black design details give the vehicle an untamed appearance. The brand-typical side scuttles as well as the waistline finisher are also designed in Piano Black.

You can find out more details about the new Mini John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition over at the Mini website at the link below, pricing for this limited edition Mini Cooper starts at £39,600.

Source Mini



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals