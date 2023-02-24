MUZEN AUDIO vintage styled mini Bluetooth speaker, FM radio, AUX (Review)

Sponsored

Over the years, I have reviewed, used and personally purchased a wide variety of different Bluetooth speakers ranging from the latest smart speakers with integrated personal assistants to large speakers with integrated phone docks and auxiliary outputs. However, this small, vintage 1960s inspired, retro-styled Bluetooth speaker is definitely my favorite and go to speaker for portability.

The MUZEN AUDIO OTR Metal is small enough to put in the palm of your hand, but feels like a quality device straight out-of-the-box. Thanks to its metal construction making the mini speaker weigh approximately 433 g or 0.94 lb and only 3.46 x 2.56 x 2.2 inches in size. But do not let that deceive you as this mini Bluetooth speaker can pump out music, providing up to 10 hours of listening on a single charge or 20 hours if you only use the FM radio mode. Auxiliary output also allows you to connect the speaker to a wide variety of different devices if needed.

Retro inspired suitcase packaging

If you are looking for a gift for someone special, I highly recommend checking out the range of MUZEN AUDIO OTR Metal portable Bluetooth speakers as the packaging the speaker is shipped in is as special as the radio speaker itself. The retro-styled suitcase securely holds the heavy Bluetooth speaker in position during transit and includes everything you need. From the cables hidden beneath the protective cutout high-density foam to the instructions held neatly behind an elastic strap in the suitcase’s lid, visible when you open the lid. The suitcase is finished with a flip up brass plated clasp and features a matching vegan leather handle also finished with brass plated fittings.

Protecting the surface of the Bluetooth speaker is a felt pad and underneath the foam is the included charging cable, complete with popper cable tie to keep your cable tidy during transit. As well as a handy auxiliary cable which features a 3.5 mm audio jack to micro-USB port, allowing you to connect directly to the back of your Bluetooth speaker when needed. Also included in the suitcase are a couple of silica gel pouches to keep moisture at bay. Together with the instructions, retro-styled documents and a sheet of small stickers that can be used to decorate the suitcase packaging even further if desired.

MUZEN AUDIO OTR Metal Bluetooth speaker

Moving onto the speaker itself thanks to its size and design, the OTR Metal speaker is very tactile and features two small dials towards the bottom edge used to control volume on the left and modes on the right. Select between a Bluetooth connection, Auxiliary or FM radio and this dial also allows you to turn the speaker on or off. Above these is located the larger tuning dial used to select your FM frequency from 87 to 108 MHz. The gorgeously designed mini Bluetooth speaker can be positioned almost anywhere in your home or apartment from bedside cabinet to kitchen or lounge. Taking up only the smallest of space yet capable of filling even the largest rooms of your home with sound.

Also included in the radios suitcase packaging is a separate external aerial which plugs into the USB/AUX/Antenna port on the rear of the Bluetooth speaker, enabling you to improve the radio’s reception if needed. Although I have found it to not always be necessary depending on what FM frequency you would like to listen to and obviously your location.

Each dial on the Bluetooth speaker is finished with a chrome metallic style paint adding to the vintage design. The main radio frequency dial also features a small LED behind the clear window, adding a retro orange glow to the design when the speaker is on. Talking of lights, on the front left side of the speaker is also a handy power and indicator light, which flashes when a Bluetooth connection is required for pairing.

1960s inspired design

The vintage design and styling of the Bluetooth speaker is enhanced further with the company’s logo in gold and a small thin line that follows around the front and sides of the glossy case. Underneath are two substantial rubber feet allowing you to turn up the Bluetooth speaker to full without the worry that it will move or cause distortion to the music or audio you are listening to. The sound from the speaker is surprisingly loud for such a small form factor and the base it can produce when listening to tracks from Apple Music was impressive. The unobtrusive curved design of the Bluetooth speaker is definitely a talking point and has been enjoyed by everyone who has seen it. With the weight of the speaker adds to the overall aesthetic appeal and adds to the enjoyment providing a feel of quality.

The mini Bluetooth speaker is available in a wide variety of different colors including, red, pink, blue, green, and black, with all featuring a mirror gloss finish. The Bluetooth speaker is normally priced at $139 but for a limited time is available at a 20% discount, making it a perfect, unique gift for any member of your family or friends. MUZEN AUDIO also manufactures and sells several accessories, including protective cases for the MUZEN AUDIO OTR, allowing you to safely use your Bluetooth speaker outdoors without the fear of damaging the beautiful gloss finish of its case.

Specifications

Thanks to its support for Bluetooth 4.0 the small speaker allows you to connect from your preferred device from a range of up to 10 m or 32 feet and internally is equipped with a rechargeable 1,000 mA battery, capable of providing from 8 to 10 hours of listening on a single charge. Specifications include a frequency range of 87-108 MHz, together with SNR: > 60db, Distortion: ≤ 0.5%, Bluetooth Version: 4.0 and a Bluetooth frequency range of 2402 MHz to 2480 MHz. When being charged, the Bluetooth speaker can accept a DC input of 5 Volts and 500mA.

For the full range of MUZEN AUDIO OTR Metal Bluetooth speakers, including the OTR Metal LINEFRIENDS speaker jump over to the official website and enjoy secure checkout via PayPal, Google Pay, and Credit or Debit card. MUZEN AUDIO also offers the availability to purchase in volume for business or personal requirements.

