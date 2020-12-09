Minecraft ray tracing client exits beta now available for Windows 10

NVIDIA has moved the Minecraft ray tracing technology from its beta testing phase, and has now made available Minecraft with RTX available for all windows 10 players. Earlier this year, NVIDIA, Mojang and Microsoft released the Minecraft with RTX Windows 10 beta, a special Insider standalone client. Now the ray tracing and DLSS client is available for Microsoft’s Windows 10 offering 15 worlds to explore in Minecraft. Check out the announcement trailer below for more details.

You can play all ray tracing worlds and maps on Realms and servers with other gamers using cross-platform Minecraft Bedrock game clients (e.g. Minecraft on Nintendo Switch), and everyone can collaborate, build and explore together. Minecraft with RTX players will by default see everything enhanced with a special Physically Based Rendering texture pack, which interplays with the ray-traced effects to further enhance your experience. Players on other platforms will see Minecraft’s standard visuals.

“Using the power of ray tracing and Physically Based Rendering, you can build incredible scenes with lighting, shadows and effects running at previously-unseen levels of detail and accuracy, helping you craft wondrous worlds that’ll make jaws drop. To demonstrate the possibilities of Minecraft’s ray tracing, we’ve collaborated with creators to craft free ray-traced worlds, each with their own unique textures, designs and gameplay mechanics.”

Source : PC World : NVIDIA

