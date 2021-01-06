Minecraft Earth augmented reality game shutting down

Microsoft has this week announced it will be shutting down the augmented reality version of it Minecraft Earth game later this year, removing support during June 2021. The announcement was posted to the latest Minecraft Earth Patch Notes article earlier this week .

With the latest Minecraft Earth AR update Microsoft has started:

– Removing real-money transactions

– Drastically reducing ruby costs

– Including all completed, unreleased content currently in our pipeline (see mob info below)

– Reducing time requirements for crafting and smelting

– Replacing unused crafting & smelting boosts with radius boosts of the same level

– Granting a set of Character Creator items to players who sign in between 5 January and 30 June

“All good things must come to an end. If you haven’t read our official news on the matter, we will be ending support for Minecraft Earth in June 2021 for a variety of reasons (please read the blog). It’s been a pleasure to bring you the latest updates in patch notes. This will be our last game update, so we’re making sure these next few months will be memorable! Please enjoy, and thank you for being a part of the community!”

“Your feedback and creations brought this game to an entirely different level, from the regular build challenges you absolutely smashed to the incredible builds you shared on social media. We’re eternally grateful for the amazing talent in the Minecraft community. This was not an easy decision, and we’re doing everything we can to make sure you get the most out of Minecraft Earth before it sunsets.”

Source : Minecraft : Mac Rumours

