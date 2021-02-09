microZERO processor module compatible with Arduino development boards

SRKH Designs has designed and created a new processor module in the form of the microZERO SAMD CPU board that is compatible with Arduino development boards and could be the perfect processor for your next project. The ultra low power networked microZERO module has been inspired by the MKR Zero, and offers a a small, Arduino compatible compact processing module that contains all the resources to perform embedded machine control and carry out research and development with easy transition to a finished product, say its creators. On-board resources include Flash memory (16MB), Crypto-Authentication for firmware security, Networking (CAN), USB2 Interfacing, provides external power supplies (3.3 and 5V) and IO protection and filtering.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $53 or £39 (depending on current exchange rates). If the microZERO campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the microZERO processor module project play the promotional video below.

“We are raising funds for a production run to make an ultra small, ultra low power networked microZERO module, along with its supporting Arduinoô compatible Dev Board A (with RGB colour high res IPS display) and Dev Board B (classic), for software and hardware projects and development.”

microZERO – Features

Onboard 16MB external flash memory for storage and remote firmware upgrades

ATECCA508/608 software protection encryption IC for secure firmware and communications

32 fully protected IO including fixed hardware controllers (ADC, SPI, I2C, PWM, TCC, USART, 1WB) and USB interface

Onboard 1MBPS CAN controller with fully isolated and filtered CAN transceiver for maximum signal integrity

Onboard 5V at 2.5A and 3.3V at 1A power supplies available externally

Protected 6-48V DC input with protection diode, thermal fuse and zener diode

Compact 2mm pin pitch footprint suitable for socket or direct solder

Ultra small module with dimensions: 32mm x 20mm footprint

6 LED indicators for power, GPIO and CAN activity

Compatible with Arduino IDE and ATMEL Studio7 and the Zephyr RTOS

Onboard auto shut off under-voltage lock out (at 6V/3V per cell) to protect lithium batteries when they are exhausted.

microZERO – Specs

Microcontroller: SAMD21G18

Core Processor: ARM® Cortex®-M0+

Operating Voltage: 6-48V

Digital I/O Pins: 32

PWM Channels: 6

Analog Input Channels: 6

Flash Memory: 256KB

Internal SRAM: 32Kbytes

Speed: 48Mhz

RAM Size: 32K x8

Connectivity: I²C, LINbus, SPI, UART/USART, USB

Peripherals: Brown-out Detect/Reset, DMA, I²S, POR, PWM, WDT

“microZERO is a tough and tiny design that through micro-sizing can enable new opportunities to embed low power, high performance intelligence in difficult applications such as drone control, hostile environments (underwater, very cold, high altitude) and mobile platforms such as cars, trucks, boats and bikes where ultra low power and high performance are required. “

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the processor module, jump over to the official microZERO crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

