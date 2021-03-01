Microturismo precision RC mini racing car with camera

Former Formula one designer Raphael Kostovic, has created a miniature remote-control racing car aptly named the Microturismo, which has launched via Kickstarter and already blasted past its required pledge goal. The small remote-control car is equipped with an on-board camera allowing you to view the direction of the car from a drivers perspective.

Featuring responsive and precise steering control to mini racing cars can be combined to provide a multiplayer game and the Microturismo is available in three different colors red, white and black but can be customized further using retro decal stickers. Built in France and made in high grade metal: it is a compact design built to age and to be fully reparable. Microturismo is based on a unique adjustable chassis design that let you adapt all your car models like collectibles, slot cars, diecasts, from 1:32 to some 1:24!

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $151 or £112 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Microturismo campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Microturismo racing car project play the promotional video below.

“Microturismo is the smallest formula car equipped with a camera that you can race like a kart at home and from your phone. Designed by F1 engineers and made for pure racing fun and excitement. Its high performances and simple package will take you straight back to that go-kart driving feel. We developed a revolutionary technology of laptime trigger system for RC cars. Based on magnectic field sensors it is a low power and easy to set up solution. If we gather enough pre-orders we will be able to introduce it stocks in your car!”

“With Microturismo you constantly feel the need to improve laptimes and push closer to the limit. But beware, it is a racing car and it is unforgivable! Push too hard and you loose it. It is highly rewarding when you assemble the pieces of a perfect lap together. To get consistency on your lap times, you need practice, hours of free practice. That’s why we are using a huge LiPo battery that will easily take you to 40min runs.”

“We took great care to reduce parts price to the absolute minimum. There has never been cheaper replacement parts for a RC car! Microturismo is like a kid dream where you can race your friends with tiny and great looking cars. Basically race these scalextricxs around the full house !”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the racing car, jump over to the official Microturismo crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

