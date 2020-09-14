Microsoft Surface Duo gets taken apart by iFixit (Video)

The new Microsoft Surface Duo recently launched, the device is a dual screen Android smartphone and now we get to find what is inside the handset.

The guys from iFixit have taken the new Surface Duo apart and the video below gives us a good look at the handset.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The handset features two 5.6 inch AMOLED displays, each one has a resolution of 1,800 and 1,350 pixels and it comes with two batteries with a total of 3,577 mAh.

Processing is provided by a Qualcomm SNapdragon 855 and the handset comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage. There is one 11 megapixel camera which is designed to be used for both the front and rear cameras.

iFixit scores devices it takes apart between 1 and 10, 1 is very hard to repair and 10 is easy to repair, the Surface Duo only managed to score 2 out of 10 which means this is a difficult device to repair.

Source iFixit

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals