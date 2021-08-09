Microsoft OneNote apps will become one in 2022

Microsoft has this week announced that its OneNote Windows notetaking application will be receiving a number of updates over the next 12 months, bringing with them a new design as well as support for the latest pen and ink advancements, a new navigational UI layout and more. These updates are being rolled out by Microsoft to merge both its OneNote app installed with Office and the OneNote for Windows 10 app available in the Microsoft Store making it easier for users and new customers.

“Advances in Windows and Office will allow us to unify the two apps so that you’ll have the simplicity of a single OneNote app on Windows while enjoying the interface and features you’re already familiar with. ” Microsoft expends a little more about what you can expect from the OneNote application in the coming months.

– The OneNote app will get new features and key existing features currently unique to OneNote for Windows 10.

– OneNote for Windows 10 users will get an in-app invitation to update to the OneNote app. We anticipate invitations to start in the second half of 2022. We will have a future announcement dedicated to IT pros that will detail the available controls over the timing and experience of updating users to the OneNote app.

– The current OneNote app is evolving to include new features and key existing features from OneNote for Windows 10. Once the team has done the necessary work for a smooth update, users on OneNote for Windows 10 will get the invitation to update to the OneNote app.

Microsoft informs current users of its OneNote application :

– If you currently use the OneNote app, there is no action to take as you are on the fastest path to new features.

– If you currently use OneNote for Windows 10, there is no action to take today as the OneNote team is working to build features that will help you move over to the OneNote app more easily in the future. Until we have completed that work, you can continue to use OneNote for Windows 10.

– If you plan on newly deploying OneNote to your organization, we recommend deploying the OneNote app.

Source : Microsoft

