Micromax In 1 smartphone unveiled

Micromax has announced its latest Android smartphone, the Micromax In 1 and the handset comes with a 6.67 inch LCD display that features a HD+ resolution.

The device has a Mediatek processor and it come with 4GB of RAM and a choice of 64GB of 128GB of included storage.

The Micromax In 1 comes with a range of cameras, on the front of the device there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video chat.

On the rear of the handset there is a 48 megapixel main camera, plus a 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera. It also comes with a 5000 mAh batttery and 15W fast charging.

The handset will come in a choice of Blue or Pink and will be available on the 26th of March for INR 9,999 which is about $135 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals