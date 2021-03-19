Micromax In 1 smartphone unveiled

Micromax has announced its latest Android smartphone, the Micromax In 1 and the handset comes with a 6.67 inch LCD display that features a HD+ resolution.
The device has a Mediatek processor and it come with 4GB of RAM and a choice of 64GB of 128GB of included storage.
The Micromax In 1 comes with a range of cameras, on the front of the device there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video chat.
On the rear of the handset there is a 48 megapixel main camera, plus a 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera. It also comes with a 5000 mAh batttery and 15W fast charging.
The handset will come in a choice of Blue or Pink and will be available on the 26th of March for INR 9,999 which is about $135 at the current exchange rate.
Source GSM Arena
