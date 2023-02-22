Air 2023 Michael Jordan film directed by Ben Affleck

Warner Bros. has this week released a new trailer for the riveting upcoming film directed by Ben Affleck telling the story of how a partnership between Michael Jordan and Nike created the Air Jordan brand. If you are a basketball or Nike fan you are sure to enjoy AIR starring David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, Jon Weinbach, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Madison Ainley, Jeff Robinov, Peter Guber and Jason Michael Berman. Air is scheduled for a wide theatrical release in the United States on April 5, 2023.

Michael Jordan film

“From award-winning director Ben Affleck, AIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.”

Source : Warner Bros.





