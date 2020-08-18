MetMo Grip wrench, clamp and more

Made for designers, engineers, thinkers, MetMo Grip is machined from solid stainless steel, with a hard anodised 6061 aluminium adjuster. Check out the demonstration video below to learn more about its construction, design and features. Launched via Kickstarter early bird pledges are available from £99 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place before the end of the year.

“Not since the early 20th Century have we seen a design like MetMo Grip. A piece of engineering history re-imagined for the modern day, MetMo Grip is both a fidget toy and tool, keeping you satisfied for hours on end either fiddling with it or using it to clamp the life out of something.

The MetMo Grip isn’t just a super satisfying desk toy! We made sure it could step up when a job needed doing. No more fiddling with your adjustable wrenches, spinning the gear over and over til (maybe) you fix it in the right place. The MetMo Grip design is snappable in a second and securely locks in place so you get it right first time, every time.”

“We engineered-in an array of useful features. From a standard 1/4 inch bit holder to a handy box opener, the MetMo Grip is ready to tackle your daily tasks with ease. Simply sliding the jaws open and closed is huuuuuuugely satisfying. The weight feels reassuring in the hand and you know that if you do ever need to get a grip on something, MetMo is there for the job.”

Source : Kickstarter

