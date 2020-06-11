Metal Hellsinger rhythm FPS teased, launching 2021

Metal: Hellsinger is a rhythm FPS, where your ability to shoot on the beat will affect both the damage you deal and the soundtrack. The more in sync you are with the rhythm, the more intense the music will become and the more destruction you will cause. Check out the teaser trailer below to learn more.

“Play through an epic storyline, brilliantly narrated by award-winning actor Troy Baker. Then conquer the leaderboards or challenge yourself in Challenge Mode. Strike terror into the hearts of demons and devils as you fight your way through eight Hells. Metal: Hellsinger is a rhythm FPS, brimming with diabolical enemies, powerful weapons, and metal music. Set out on an infernal journey in order to achieve the purest of goals: Vengeance.”

for more information on the upcoming Metal: Hellsinger rhythm first person shooter

Source : Metal: Hellsinger : Steam

