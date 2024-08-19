Mercedes-Maybach SL Monogram Series Unveiled

The Mercedes-Maybach SL Monogram Series is set to redefine the boundaries of luxury and performance in the automotive industry. As the sportiest model in the Maybach brand’s history, the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 seamlessly integrates state-of-the-art technology with unrivaled elegance. This new addition to the Maybach lineup features a distinctive combination of colors and materials, solidifying its position as a true standout in the luxury car market.

The Mercedes-Maybach SL Monogram Series is a testament to the brand’s unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and attention to detail. Every aspect of this vehicle has been carefully designed to provide an unparalleled driving experience, from the sleek exterior lines to the sumptuous interior appointments. The Monogram Series is poised to captivate the hearts of luxury car enthusiasts worldwide, setting a new standard for refinement and exclusivity.

Design and Features

The Mercedes-Maybach SL Monogram Series offers discerning customers a choice between two carefully curated design concepts: Red Ambience and White Ambience. The Red Ambience showcases a striking two-tone paint finish, featuring a base of obsidian black metallic elegantly contrasted with MANUFAKTUR garnet red metallic. This bold color combination exudes confidence and sophistication, turning heads wherever the vehicle goes.

In contrast, the White Ambience presents a more understated yet equally captivating aesthetic. The obsidian black metallic base is paired with MANUFAKTUR opalite white magno, creating a sleek and modern look. This color scheme embodies the essence of refined luxury, appealing to those who appreciate subtlety and elegance.

The interior of the Mercedes-Maybach SL Monogram Series is a true masterpiece of craftsmanship. The cabin is adorned with sustainably tanned, crystal white MANUFAKTUR Exclusive nappa leather, which not only provides an exceptionally comfortable and luxurious feel but also reflects the brand’s commitment to environmental responsibility. The leather is complemented by gleaming silver chrome trim parts, adding a touch of sophistication and enhancing the overall ambiance of the interior.

The attention to detail extends beyond the visual elements of the vehicle. The Mercedes-Maybach SL Monogram Series is equipped with an array of advanced features designed to enhance the driving experience. From the state-of-the-art infotainment system to the premium audio setup, every aspect of the vehicle has been carefully considered to provide the utmost comfort and convenience for both driver and passengers.

Pricing and Availability

Luxury car enthusiasts in Europe will be the first to experience the unparalleled elegance of the Mercedes-Maybach SL Monogram Series, with the market rollout set to commence in the spring of 2025. Other markets worldwide will follow suit, ensuring that the Monogram Series reaches a global audience of discerning customers.

While official pricing details have not yet been disclosed, industry experts anticipate that the Mercedes-Maybach SL Monogram Series will be positioned at the higher end of the luxury car market. Given the extensive range of premium features, exceptional craftsmanship, and the prestige associated with the Maybach brand, the price point is expected to reflect the vehicle’s uncompromising commitment to luxury and performance.

For customers who desire a truly personalized experience, the Mercedes-Maybach SL Monogram Series offers the opportunity to request custom exterior colors. This bespoke service allows individuals to tailor their vehicle to their specific preferences, ensuring that each Monogram Series is as unique as its owner.

Specifications

Under the hood, the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series is powered by a formidable 4.0-litre biturbo engine, capable of delivering an impressive 430 kW (585 hp) of power. This engine is paired with a smooth and responsive 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission, ensuring seamless gear changes and optimal performance in various driving conditions.

The Monogram Series also features a fully variable 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system, providing exceptional traction and handling on both dry and wet surfaces. This advanced drivetrain technology allows drivers to confidently navigate challenging road conditions while maintaining the vehicle’s signature refinement and comfort.

The Mercedes-Maybach SL Monogram Series rides on stunning 21-inch forged wheels, available in either a 5-hole or multi-spoke design. These wheels not only enhance the vehicle’s visual appeal but also contribute to its overall performance and handling capabilities.

In terms of environmental impact, the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series has an energy consumption of 13.7 l/100 km (combined) and CO₂ emissions of 312 g/km (combined), placing it in the CO₂ Class G.

Source Mercedes Benz



