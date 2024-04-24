Mercedes G Wagon EV Gets Official

The new Mercedes G Wagon Electric vehicle or G Class is now official and the Mercedes G 580 with EQ Technology represents a significant step forward in the world of off-road vehicles. As the automotive industry continues to embrace electric vehicles (EVs), Mercedes-Benz has taken the iconic G-Class and transformed it into a innovative, zero-emissions vehicle that maintains the rugged durability and performance that the G-Class is known for. This new model seamlessly blends the G-Class’s rich heritage with the latest advancements in electric technology, offering off-road enthusiasts a vehicle that is both powerful and environmentally friendly.

The integration of electric technology into the G-Class is a testament to Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. By combining the strengths of the G-Class with the benefits of electric power, the company has created a vehicle that not only reduces its environmental impact but also enhances the overall driving experience. The electric G-Class Mercedes is poised to transform the off-road vehicle market, setting a new standard for what is possible in terms of performance, luxury, and sustainability.

Uncompromising Performance and Exclusive Features

One of the most impressive aspects of the electric G-Class Mercedes is its advanced electric capabilities. The vehicle is equipped with four individually controlled electric motors, which collectively produce an impressive maximum output of 432 kW. This setup allows for unparalleled control and precision, enabling the vehicle to tackle even the most challenging off-road conditions with ease.

In addition to its raw power, the electric G-Class Mercedes boasts several exclusive features that set it apart from its conventionally powered counterparts. The G-TURN function, for example, allows the vehicle to turn almost on the spot, providing exceptional maneuverability in tight spaces. The G-STEERING function, on the other hand, offers a smaller turning circle in off-road conditions, making it easier to navigate through challenging terrain.

The vehicle’s high-voltage lithium-ion battery, with a capacity of 116 kWh, is seamlessly integrated into the ladder frame, ensuring a low center of gravity and optimizing the vehicle’s range capabilities. This integration not only enhances the vehicle’s performance but also maintains the G-Class’s iconic design and spacious interior.

Conquering Any Terrain with Ease

Despite its electric powertrain, the Mercedes G Wagon with EQ Technology remains true to its off-road roots. The vehicle boasts a gradeability of up to 100% on suitable surfaces, allowing it to tackle steep inclines and declines with confidence. Additionally, the electric G-Class Mercedes maintains stability on sideways slopes of up to 35 degrees, ensuring that drivers can navigate challenging terrain without compromising safety.

One of the most impressive features of the electric G-Class Mercedes is its increased maximum fording depth. At 850 millimeters, the vehicle can traverse deeper water obstacles than its conventionally powered counterparts, further enhancing its off-road capabilities. This improvement is a testament to the careful engineering and design that went into creating this groundbreaking vehicle.

To further optimize off-road performance, the electric G-Class Mercedes features LOW RANGE off-road gearing and intelligent torque vectoring. These systems work together to mimic the function of conventional differential locks, providing enhanced propulsion and control in challenging conditions. This combination of advanced technology and traditional off-road engineering ensures that the electric G-Class Mercedes is capable of conquering any terrain with ease.

Luxury and Exclusivity Redefined

The all-new Mercedes G Wagon with EQ Technology offers a unique blend of luxury, performance, and sustainability. With a starting price of 142,621.50 euros, this vehicle is designed for those who demand the very best in terms of quality, innovation, and craftsmanship.

For those seeking an even more exclusive experience, the EDITION ONE model is available at launch. This special edition features a broader range of standard features and unique design elements, further elevating the electric G-Class Mercedes’s already impressive offerings. With a price tag of 192,524.15 euros, the EDITION ONE is the ultimate expression of luxury and performance in the world of electric off-road vehicles.

Specifications:

Maximum Output: 432 kW

Battery Capacity: 116 kWh

Range: Up to 473 kilometers (WLTP)

Maximum Fording Depth: 850 millimeters

Gradeability: 100%

Price: Starting at 142,621.50 euros

EDITION ONE Price: 192,524.15 euros

Source & Image Credit: Mercedes Benz



