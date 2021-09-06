Mercedes EQB EV debuts in Europe

The new Mercedes EQB has made its European debut at the IAA in Munich, the car will be launching in Europe and China this year and then in the USA in 2022.

The car was unveiled earlier this year, the first models will be the EQB 300 4MATIC with 225 hp and the EQB 350 4MATIC with 288 hp, there will also be a long range version and a front wheel drive model.

Whether it’s for a large immediate family or a small extended family: as a seven-seater, the new EQB offers space for family gatherings and a wide variety of transport needs. This gives it an exceptional position among compact electric cars. The two seats in the third row can be used by people up to 5 feet 4 inches tall, and child seats can also be fitted there. The new EQB will launch in Europe and China at the end of the year, followed by the US market launch in 2022. After the EQA, the EQB represents the second all-electric compact car from Mercedes-EQ. The powerful and efficient electric drive, clever recuperation and predictive Navigation with Electric Intelligence are just some of the features that link it to the EQA.

The electric initiative from Mercedes-Benz Cars is accelerating as fast as the Mercedes-EQ models themselves: with the EQA, EQB, the electric executive sedan EQE and the luxury sedan EQS, provide a total of four new models from Mercedes-EQ are being introduced in 2021. For 2021, Mercedes-Benz Cars expects to increase the xEV share to around 13 percent. In addition, mild hybrids with a starter-generator and 48-volt system continue to conquering the product range.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes EQB electroic vehicle over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes

