Mercedes G-Class with PROFESSIONAL Line unveiled

Mercedes Benz has launched a new Professional Line exterior for its Mercedes G-Class, the car was unveiled at the IAA Mobility 2021.

The new Mercedes G-Class Professional Line is part of the G manufaktur customisation programme and it comes with a range of customization options and more.

The unveiled PROFESSIONAL Line Exterior provides an exciting first impression of the revised equipment range for the Mercedes-Benz G-Class from which customers will be able to choose in 2022. In addition to dark-tinted glass for the rear side windows and the rear window, the extended options list includes, among other things, ambient lighting with 64 colours instead of the previous eight, as well as ten colour palettes. The G-Class will also be equipped as standard with pre-equipment for rear-seat entertainment and pre-equipment for a towing hitch. New exterior and interior lines make it easier for customers to configure their perfect car. As well as upgraded basic equipment for all model variants and the PROFESSIONAL Line Exterior shown at the IAA MOBILITY, two further Exterior Lines (EXCLUSIVE Line Exterior and AMG Line) and three themed interior worlds (Standard Interior, EXCLUSIVE Line Interior and SUPERIOR Line Interior) will be available. The individual packages combine the most popular equipment choices and thus emphasise the different characteristics of the G-Class. Of course, G-Class customers will also continue to be able to configure their own personal dream vehicle through the wide range of customisation options offered by the G manufaktur.

