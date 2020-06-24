Mercedes Benz and NVIDIA to develop new self driving architecture

Mercedes Benz has announced that they are working with NVIDIA to develops a new Software-Defined Computing Architecture for their future self driving cars.

This new architecture will be built in NVIDIA’s DRIVETM platform and it will be standard in the next generation fleet of Mercedes Benz cars.

Mercedes-Benz, one of the largest manufacturers of premium passenger cars, and NVIDIA, the global leader in accelerated computing, plan to enter into a cooperation to create a revolutionary in-vehicle computing system and AI computing infrastructure. Starting in 2024, this will be rolled out across the fleet of next-generation Mercedes-Benz vehicles, enabling them with upgradable automated driving functions.

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, said “We are excited to work with Mercedes-Benz. It’s the perfect partner for us given its long record of innovation and our strong technical relationship. It’s clear from our extensive discussions with Ola and his team, that we share a common vision of the automobile of the future. Together, we’re going to revolutionize the car ownership experience, making the vehicle software programmable and continuously upgradeable via over the air updates. Every future Mercedes-Benz with the NVIDIA DRIVE system will come with a team of expert AI and software engineers continuously developing, refining and enhancing the car over its lifetime.”

You can find out more details about Mercedes Benz plans for their future self driving cars over at their website at the link below.

