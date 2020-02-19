Mercedes AMG GLE 63 4MAtic+ Coupe unveiled

Mercedes have launched a new high performance version of their GLE SUV, the Mercedes AMG GLE 63 4MAtic+ Coupe.

There will be a standard model and an S model the standard Mercedes AMG GLE 63 4MAtic+comes with 571 horsepower and the S model 612 horsepower.

“Our new GLE 63 Coupé rounds off our attractive portfolio in this segment. It meets the highest expectations in terms of design and exclusivity as well as excellent driving dynamics and agility. Thus, our latest SUC is an outstanding example of Performance Luxury made by AMG. In addition to that, even our GLE Coupé disposes of a 48 volt on-board electrical system connected with the EQ Boost starter-alternator which makes us drive the electrification of our model series in a consistent way”, says Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes AMG GLE 63 4MAtic+ Coupe at the link below, there are no details on pricing as yet.

Source Mercedes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals