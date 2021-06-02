Meizu Watch smartwatch unveiled

Meizu has added a new smartwatch to their range with the launch of the new Meizu Watch, the device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100 Wear processor.

The new smartwatch comes with a 1.78 inch AMOLED display that has a resolution of 367 x 448 pixels and the device comes with Flyme OS.

Other specifications on the new Meizu Watch smartwatch include a 420 mAh battery which will give you up to 36 hours of usage.

The device will also come with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of included storage and it will have a range of monitors including heart rate and blood oxygen and more.

The new Meizu Watch smartwatch will retail for 1,499 Yuan in China which is about $235 at the current exchange rate.

Source Gizmochina

