Meizu M20 and M20 Pro launching 30th March

Meizu will be holding a press event on the 20th of march for two new smartphones, the Meizu M20 and the Meizu M20 Pro, the event will take place at the Mercedes Benz Cultural Center in Shanghai.

We also have some specifications for these two new Android smartphones, both handsets will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor, and there will be a range of RAM and storage options as well. We do not have any details about the size of the displays on the handsets, although they will apparently come with a 2K resolution.

Other rumored specifications for the handset include a 5000 mAh battery and 80W fast charging, the handset will come with Android 13. The device will come with a range of high-end cameras with a single camera on the front and four cameras on the rear. The four rear cameras will apparently include a 50MP SMAOIS main camera and a 50-megapixel secondary camera, as yet we do not have any details on the other two cameras.

We will have full details on the new Meizu M20 and M20 Pro smartphones when they are made official at the press event on the 30th of March.

Source Sparrow News





