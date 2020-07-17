Makers, developers or gadget enthusiasts that use rechargeable batteries on a regular basis may be interested in a new Megacellcharger currently available via Indiegogo InDemand. The Megacellcharger has been specifically created to save you hours of tedious work when measuring the capacity of used 18650 cells.

Early bird pledges are now available from €124 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime within the next couple of monthscheck out the demonstration video below to learn more about the Megacellcharger battery charger.

Features of the Megacellcharger :

– It has a capacity of 16 cells

– It allows independent charging and discharging

– You can set the discharge rate between 100 to 1000 mAh

– It charges with up to 1 amp per cell with a specialized chip to ensure a proper and safe charging

– It detects low voltage cells starting from 1 volt and attempts a slow recovery until reaching 3 volts -then it continues normally until fully charged.

– We have implemented a workflow that allows setting multiple charge / discharge cycles and charging back to a voltage that’s safe for storing or transportation to comply with the newest DOT and IATA regulations

– There’s software available for Desktop, IOS and Android to manage the charger

– It has the ability to store the data resulted from tests in a database and use it to build balanced packs afterwards

– You can have multiple devices connecting to the software

– Graphs for charging, discharging and temperature variations

Source : Indiegogo

