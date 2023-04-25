Medieval war machine kits for your desktop or games table

If you fancy owning your very own mediaeval war machine arsenal of weapons to use on your desktop or during your next games night. You might be interested in a new range of precision cut kits allowing you to build Trebuchets, Catapults, and Ballistas. No glue is necessary, simply align the pieces and tap in the brass pins to secure everything in place and add extra strength to their construction.

All the parts come ready to use removing any need for punching out or cleaning parts before assembly and no painting is required. Early bird tier pledges are now available for the out-of-the-box project from roughly $38 or £31 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Step into the world of medieval engineering with Medieval Kits! – the ultimate ready-to-build construction kits! Unlike any other model kit, these are designed to be assembled using only brass pins and wood joinery, creating a stunning masterpiece. With the unique construction method, you’ll experience the satisfaction of building a truly authentic and beautiful model of a medieval machine. Each kit is crafted to showcase the intricate details of these engineering marvels and provide a fun building experience.”

Medieval war machine kits

“The Mini Trebuchet is designed to be both compact and functional. Despite its small stature, it can launch projectiles as far as 19 feet. Its tiny footprint also makes it an ideal complement to 28mm miniatures! The Classic Catapult has been improved from its 2018 release with an even more accurate replication of Ralph Frankland-Payne-Gallwey’s historical design. It maintains its ability to launch some projectiles beyond 30 feet. Notable improvements include the addition of new wheels, machined pins, brass gears, a brass pawl, and a release hook.”

If the Medieval crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the Medieval war machine kits project examine the promotional video below.

“The Basic Trebuchet is a simplified version of the Classic Mini Trebuchet constructed almost entirely from wooden components! Unlike the Classic version, it doesn’t incorporate any fancy brass parts. Despite this simple design, the Basic Trebuchet can launch projectiles up to 16 feet.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and product details for the war machine kits, jump over to the official Medieval crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals