SIKAKEYB AB Red Hat ergonomic mechanical wireless keyboard

If you are in the market for a mechanical wireless keyboard you may be interested in the SIKAKEYB AB Red Hat launched by a Kickstarter this month offering a wealth of features in a small 60% form factor. The ergonomic mechanical keyboard features RGB lighting, a choice between Gateron Mechanical or Optical Switches, and a hot swappable design which supports both Windows and Mac operating systems.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $89 or £68. If the SIKAKEYB AB Red Hat Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the SIKAKEYB AB Red Hat project review the promotional video below.

“Our team is aiming to bring a mechanical keyboard that helps you improve the posture, maximizes comfort, and eliminate muscle strain. When typing on usual keyboards, wrist and arms have to be abducted close to the upper body while palms have to be bent towards the opposite direction to let the fingers click on different keys. This unnatural position is the reason why most of the people suffer wrist and shoulder pain after a long continuous typing session.”

“Designed for long sessions of typing, the AB Red Hat GS66 is born to solve the issue. It features a unique layout design – AB Red Hat – to allow the palms, wrists, and arms to stay in a natural and relaxing position while fingers can quickly access fully customizable macro functions with ease for a more intuitive workflow.”

The wireless mechanical keyboard supports connectivity via Bluetooth 5.1 and also includes a three layer programmable mode, as well as being available in the choice of either black or white with four Gateron Mechanical options available offering, Black, Blue, Brown and Red mechanical switches. For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features, jump over to the official SIKAKEYB AB Red Hat crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals