McLaren Speedtail combines electricity and combustion to make 1055 hp

McLaren is offering some details on the McLaren Speedtail hypercar. One of the key details is that the car has the highest specific battery-powered of any production road car. The vehicle uses both a 4.0-liter internal combustion engine and an electric drive unit.

Together they develop 1055 horsepower and maximum torque of 848 pound-foot. The combustion engine alone makes 747 hp and 590 pound-foot of torque. The electric motor is derived from Formula E technology generates more than 308 hp.

McLaren says the power delivery is 8.3kW/kg, which is twice the efficiency of the average sports car. The high-voltage energy storage system is one of the most significant bits of innovation with the car. The McLaren Speedtail has power density in the battery of four times that of the P1. McLaren says the car will reach 250 mph at maximum velocity and can reach 186 mph in 13 seconds.

