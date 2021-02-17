McLaren Artura hybrid supercar gets official

McLaren has announced its new hybrid supercar, the McLaren Artura and the cat comes with a 3.0 litre twin turbo petrol engine which is combined with an E-motor and energy-dense battery pack.

This combination gives the Artura 680 PS or 671 horsepower and it comes with a 0 to 100 km/h (0 to 62 mph) time of just 3.0 seconds.

0 to 200km/h takes just 8.3 seconds and 0 to 300 km/h takes 21.5 seconds, the car comes with an all electric range of up to 30km.

McLaren’s first series-production High-Performance Hybrid supercar focuses more than half a century of the company’s racing and road-car experience and expertise into a next-generation supercar that blends ground-breaking technology with McLaren’s dedication to pure driver engagement.

Underpinned by the McLaren philosophy of super-lightweight engineering, the all-new Artura is the distillation of every attribute inherent in a McLaren – distinctive design, unrivalled performance, dynamic excellence and engineering innovation – with electrification now bringing the additional benefits of even faster throttle response, lower emissions and being able to run in pure EV mode for emissions-free journeys of up to 30km*.

You can find out more information about the new McLaren Artura supercar over at McLaren at the link below, there will be four versions available and prices start at £185,500.

Source McLaren

