McLaren Artura hybrid supercar gets official

McLaren Artura

McLaren has announced its new hybrid supercar, the McLaren Artura and the cat comes with a 3.0 litre twin turbo petrol engine which is combined with an E-motor and energy-dense battery pack.

This combination gives the Artura 680 PS or 671 horsepower and it comes with a 0 to 100 km/h (0 to 62 mph) time of just 3.0 seconds.

McLaren Artura

0 to 200km/h takes just 8.3 seconds and 0 to 300 km/h takes 21.5 seconds, the car comes with an all electric range of up to 30km.

McLaren Artura

McLaren’s first series-production High-Performance Hybrid supercar focuses more than half a century of the company’s racing and road-car experience and expertise into a next-generation supercar that blends ground-breaking technology with McLaren’s dedication to pure driver engagement.

McLaren Artura

Underpinned by the McLaren philosophy of super-lightweight engineering, the all-new Artura is the distillation of every attribute inherent in a McLaren – distinctive design, unrivalled performance, dynamic excellence and engineering innovation – with electrification now bringing the additional benefits of even faster throttle response, lower emissions and being able to run in pure EV mode for emissions-free journeys of up to 30km*.

McLaren Artura

You can find out more information about the new McLaren Artura supercar over at McLaren at the link below, there will be four versions available and prices start at £185,500.

Source McLaren

