Maserati GranTurismo 110 Anniversario: Celebrating 110 Years of Luxury

The Maserati GranTurismo 110 Anniversario stands as a testament to the brand’s unwavering commitment to luxury, performance, and innovation throughout its illustrious 110-year history. This limited-edition masterpiece transcends the realm of a mere automobile, serving as a tangible tribute to Maserati’s remarkable journey through time. With a seamless blend of timeless heritage and innovative technology, the GranTurismo 110 Anniversario embodies the essence of Maserati’s legacy.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail and an unwavering dedication to excellence, this exclusive series is limited to a mere 110 units worldwide, making it a true collector’s dream. The GranTurismo 110 Anniversario offers a harmonious fusion of sporty performance, long-distance comfort, and quintessential Italian craftsmanship, creating an unparalleled driving experience that resonates with Maserati enthusiasts and automotive connoisseurs alike.

Introducing the GranTurismo Folgore: Maserati’s Electric Future

In a groundbreaking move that marks a significant milestone in Maserati’s storied history, the GranTurismo Folgore takes center stage as the crown jewel of the 110 Anniversario series. This innovative model introduces a 100% electric powertrain, signifying Maserati’s unwavering commitment to embracing a sustainable future while refusing to compromise on the brand’s signature performance and style.

The GranTurismo Folgore is available in two captivating configurations: Rame Folgore and Blu Inchiostro. Each variant showcases a harmonious blend of futuristic design elements and exclusive finishes, such as the striking black and copper rims that add a touch of sophistication and allure. The interior of the Folgore is equally impressive, with a choice between premium denim or sleek black Econyl, both adorned with exquisite copper or blue stitching that reflects Maserati’s meticulous attention to detail.

Pricing and Availability

Given the ultra-limited nature of the Maserati GranTurismo 110 Anniversario, with only 110 units available worldwide, split evenly between the two mesmerizing configurations, it is evident that this collector’s item is a rare and coveted treasure. Pricing details for this exclusive masterpiece are available upon request through authorized Maserati dealerships, reflecting the unparalleled level of exclusivity and craftsmanship that has been poured into every aspect of this special edition.

Prospective buyers are encouraged to act swiftly, as the demand for the GranTurismo 110 Anniversario is expected to be exceptionally high. The opportunity to own a piece of Maserati’s rich heritage and be a part of the brand’s electrifying future is an irresistible proposition for discerning collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Specifications

Model: Maserati GranTurismo 110 Anniversario

Maserati GranTurismo 110 Anniversario Powertrain: 100% electric (Folgore version)

100% electric (Folgore version) Configurations: Rame Folgore and Blu Inchiostro

Rame Folgore and Blu Inchiostro Interior Options: Denim or black Econyl with copper or blue stitching

Denim or black Econyl with copper or blue stitching Rims: Black and copper details

Black and copper details Limited Edition: 110 units (55 per configuration)

110 units (55 per configuration) Special Logo: Trident with “110” numerals on the C-pillar

Explore More from Maserati

For automotive enthusiasts who find themselves captivated by Maserati’s masterful blend of rich heritage and forward-thinking innovation, the brand offers a wealth of exciting developments to explore. From the highly anticipated Tipo Folgore electric single-seater, set to make its mark in the world of Formula E, to the Fuoriserie Customisation Programme, which allows discerning clients to personalize their Maserati to reflect their unique tastes and preferences, the Italian marque continues to push the boundaries of luxury and performance in the automotive realm.

Whether one is drawn to the allure of electric mobility and sustainable luxury or the timeless elegance of Italian design and craftsmanship, Maserati presents a tapestry of offerings that are sure to ignite passion and inspiration in the hearts of automotive aficionados worldwide. The Maserati GranTurismo 110 Anniversario stands as a shining example of the brand’s unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and the pursuit of automotive perfection.

Source Maserati



