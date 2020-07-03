Iron Man VR PlayStation VR reviews

Today the highly anticipated launch of Iron Man VR takes place and reviews are already available for PlayStation VR gamers to check out before parting with their hardened cash. The UploadVR website has published an in-depth review explaining that “despite the odds, it absolutely delivers”.

Yara Abou Samra Producer at development studio Camouflaj explains a little more about the new PSVR game :“One of the things that makes Marvel’s Iron Man VR so fun is the amount of freedom you have in flight and combat. You can fly with one hand, while blasting enemies with the other. At the Armor Station, you can attach homing missiles on your left hand and cluster bombs on your right with the Research points that you’ve obtained. You can even customize two unique loadouts to suit different play styles, which is a feature much beloved by our most hardcore players here at Camouflaj. One of my favorite loadouts is pairing the powerful Anti-Armor Missiles with the shotgun-like Scatter Shot, allowing you to deal heavy damage to enemies both at a distance, and at point blank.”

Source : UploadVR

