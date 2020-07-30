Marvel’s Avengers game beta dates confirmed

After the second Marvel’s Avengers War Table, Meagan Marie Community Manager from Crystal Dynamics as taken to the official PlayStation blog to list the important dates for the rollout of the highly anticipated Marvel’s Avengers Peter development stage.

Marvel’s Avengers will be officially launching on September 4, 2020 and pre-orders are now available offering exclusive items and early access. “Marvel’s Avengers features iconic Heroes as you’ve never seen them before, notable villains, recognizable locations, and awesome powers set in an original Avengers story.”

Marvel’s Avengers Beta important dates :

– August 7 – PlayStation Advantage Pre-order Beta: As part of our PlayStation Advantage, those of you who have preordered Marvel’s Avengers will be the first in the world to get your hands on Earth’s Mightiest Heroes the weekend of August 7-9. Pre-load: August 6.

– August 14 – Open Beta: The second Beta weekend will be open to the entire PS4 community as part of our PlayStation Advantage partnership. Pre-load: August 13.

– August 21 – Open Beta: Same as the above — our final weekend is also an Open Beta for all PlayStation players. Pre-load: August 20.

“Marvel’s Avengers is an epic, third-person, action-adventure game that combines an original, cinematic story with single-player and co-operative gameplay*. Assemble into a team of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats.”

Source : Marvel

