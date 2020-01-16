Unique Martiantec Martian 104 prototype keyboard

A unique prototype keyboard has been showcased at CES 2020 this month in the form of the Martiantec Martian 104, created a design that physically compartmentalise as every key into interconnected nodes creating a mesh. Each node is then finished with a surrounding key cap.

The prototype has been created in a number of different finishes including bright colours and glossy examples, the unique design ensures that no dirt accumulates between the keys and the membrane keyboard uses a single piece fibreglass PCB. The company has also been showcasing their wireless mouse which is also very unique. (Pictured below).

Jump over to the Tech Power Up website via the link below for more images of this unique keyboard prototype. As soon as more information about availability and pricing is released we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source: TPU

