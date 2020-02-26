Mark Webber takes the new Porsche 718 Cayman GTS for a spin (Video)

Porsche recently launched their new 718 Cayman GTS and now we have a video where Mark Webber takes the new GTS for spin around the Estoril track.
The Porsche 718 Cayman GTS comes with some impressive specifications, the car is powered by a 4.0 litre naturally aspirated flat six engine, Porsche also use this engine in the Cayman GT4.
The 718 Cayman GTS has 400 PS which is 394 horsepower and it can sprint from 0 to 62 miles per hour in just 4.5 seconds, it also comes with a top speed of 182 miles per hour.
Source Porsche / YouTube