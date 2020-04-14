Awesome magnetic marble run includes lifts for continuous loops from $49

Finishing in a few days time is a great Kickstarter campaign to building your very own marble run. The kit offers a great way to learn about physics, energy and motion, as well as have a huge amount of fun in the process. Makeway is a next-generation marble run construction system that uses magnets and a variety of marble spinning, flinging and rolling components allowing you to build on your fridge, whiteboard, locker and other magnetic surfaces. The optional lift system enabling your marble run to roll perpetually in a continuous loop.

Watch the demonstration video below to learn more, early bird pledges are available from $49 offering 15 connectors, 12 tracks six tricks and five marbles. The Makeway campaign has already raised over $350,000 thanks to over 2800 backers and if all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place later this year around September 2020.

“The magnetic parts attach seamlessly to all ferromagnetic materials-like your fridge, a locker or a whiteboard, for example. Simply move the track, connector and trick pieces around for an exciting brand new marble challenge. We’re two industrial designers with backgrounds in woodworking and engineering who set out to create a fun, never-ending, always-engaging super-puzzle. We wound up with an extensive system of modular magnetic units that we just can’t keep our hands off of. So we decided it was time to share the fun and excitement with you all.”

Source : Kickstarter

